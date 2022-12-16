Ex-officer found guilty of manslaughter in death of Atatiana Jefferson

2:32newsDecember 16, 2022Ex-officer found guilty of manslaughter in death of Atatiana JeffersonFormer Fort Worth Officer Aaron Dean, who fatally shot Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, in her home in 2019, faces up to 20 years in prison.Up Next in newsPolice officer found guilty of manslaughter in killing of Atatiana JeffersonDecember 15, 2022Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022