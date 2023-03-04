'GMA' Deals & Steals on women-owned businesses

VIDEO: Officers hailed as heroes for rescuing woman trapped by debris from tornado
1:29

Officers hailed as heroes for rescuing woman trapped by debris from tornado

The officers are being praised for pulling off an amazing rescue after saving a woman buried under debris when her home was demolished by a tornado.

