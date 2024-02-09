2:13newsFebruary 9, 2024Ohio teen helps thwart school shooting plotThe 15-year-old boy provided a tip to police that the Ohio school district said was a "credible plot to harm students and staff” at Mariemont High School by another student.Up Next in newsJennifer Crumbley found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in son's school shootingFebruary 7, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023