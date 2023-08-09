Ohio voters reject change to state’s constitution

1:25newsElectionsAugust 9, 2023Ohio voters reject change to state’s constitutionThe ballot initiative would have increased the threshold to amend the state's constitution, making it more difficult to pass a measure to protect abortion rights in the state's constitution.Up Next in newsHow Ohio special election could affect abortion access in the Buckeye stateAugust 8, 2023Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96July 21, 2023Teen finds her way back to the ocean 1 year after losing leg from shark biteJuly 19, 2023