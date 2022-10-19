'GMA' Deals & Steals for on-the-go

VIDEO: Paul Flores found guilty of 1996 murder of Kristin Smart
3:23
  • news
  • October 19, 2022

Paul Flores found guilty of 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

A jury found Smart’s former classmate, now 45, guilty of her murder, but his father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of helping to dispose of her body.

Up Next in news

Jury finds Paul Flores guilty in the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

Jury finds Paul Flores guilty in the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

October 19, 2022
VIDEO: Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

October 14, 2022
VIDEO: Watch these good samaritans rescue man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

September 29, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.