Pennsylvania's Fetterman projected to defeat Oz in Senate race

1:26newsElectionsNovember 9, 2022Pennsylvania's Fetterman projected to defeat Oz in Senate raceABC News projects Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will win the state's Senate race, handing Democrats a major flip in their bid to keep control of the upper chamber.Up Next in newsFetterman delivers victory speech after projected Democratic Senate winNovember 9, 2022We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running October 27, 2022Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to knowOctober 14, 2022