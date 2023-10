Pentagon releases video of Chinese fighter jet within feet of US bomber

Pentagon releases video of Chinese fighter jet within feet of US bomber

Pentagon releases video of Chinese fighter jet within feet of US bomber

Pentagon releases video of Chinese fighter jet within feet of US bomber

Pentagon releases video of Chinese fighter jet within feet of US bomber

Last week, the Pentagon declassified several videos and photos of what U.S. officials called “coercive and risky” behavior by Chinese pilots in the last year-and-a-half.