Plane crash apparently killed the head of the Wagner group

Plane crash apparently killed the head of the Wagner group

Plane crash apparently killed the head of the Wagner group

Plane crash apparently killed the head of the Wagner group

Plane crash apparently killed the head of the Wagner group

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's private jet disintegrated in midair as U.S. officials say it's likely there was a bomb on board.