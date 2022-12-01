Police chief speaks about quadruple murder of University of Idaho students

2:54newsDecember 1, 2022Police chief speaks about quadruple murder of University of Idaho studentsMoscow Police Chief James Fry talks about the emotional toll these murders have taken on the community and the current state of the investigation.Up Next in newsVigils held for murdered college studentsDecember 1, 20223 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon banNovember 23, 2022The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile todayNovember 14, 2022