5:28newsElectionsFebruary 17, 2024Politics rundown: Tom Suozzi wins congressional seatABC News’ Deputy Political Director Averi Harper and Contributing Political Correspondent Rachael Bade take a closer look at the top political headlines this week.Up Next in newsHouse GOP under mounting political pressure after Democrat wins NY special election February 14, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023