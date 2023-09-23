2:22President Biden to join United Auto Workers picket linenewsJoe BidenSeptember 23, 2023President Biden to join United Auto Workers picket linePresident Biden has accepted the UAW's invitation, saying he'll join striking workers on the picket line as the strike expands to 38 facilities in 20 states.Up Next in newsUAW to expand walkouts against Big 3 automakers if no progress in negotiationsSeptember 22, 2023Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree offers hope amid recovery August 24, 2023Rainbow appears in the sky between mountains on MauiAugust 17, 2023