newsEducationApril 3, 2024Private college costs grow to over $90,000The annual costs for tuition, housing, food, books and other fees for schools like USC, Harvey Mudd, UPenn, Brown, Dartmouth and Boston University, have risen to more than $90,000 for the first time.