Prosecutors show jury first interview with Alex Murdaugh after double murder

3:06newsJanuary 28, 2023Prosecutors show jury first interview with Alex Murdaugh after double murderTestimony focused on his first interview with police officers and the state of his clothing when they arrived at the scene.Up Next in newsProsecutors show body camera footage from night of murders in Alex Murdaugh trialJanuary 27, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022