VIDEO: Prosecutors show jury first interview with Alex Murdaugh after double murder
  • January 28, 2023

Prosecutors show jury first interview with Alex Murdaugh after double murder

Testimony focused on his first interview with police officers and the state of his clothing when they arrived at the scene.

