'GMA3' Deals & Steals to get summer-ready

VIDEO: Protests after security guard not charged in killing suspected shoplifter
2:07

Protests after security guard not charged in killing suspected shoplifter

The San Francisco district attorney said she will not file charges against the store security guard, who prosecutors claim feared for his life.

Up Next in news

Taylor Swift defended a fan in exchange with a security guard at Philadelphia concert

Taylor Swift defended a fan in exchange with a security guard at Philadelphia concert

May 15, 2023
VIDEO: Woman alleges strangers placed bucket on her head while shopping

Woman alleges strangers placed bucket on her head while shopping

April 13, 2023
VIDEO: The cycle of a mass shooting, told through photos and videos

The cycle of a mass shooting, told through photos and videos

March 28, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.