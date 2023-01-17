'GMA' Deals & Steals on sleep solutions

VIDEO: Questions grow over Biden’s handling of classified information
4:11
  • news
  • January 17, 2023

Questions grow over Biden’s handling of classified information

A White House lawyer confirmed over the weekend that five more pages of classified material were found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home last Thursday.

Up Next in news

Biden’s classified documents: What we know so far

Biden’s classified documents: What we know so far

January 16, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.