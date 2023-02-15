'GMA3' Deals & Steals on beauty bargains

VIDEO: Rare footage of 1986 dive to Titanic wreckage to be released
0:38
  • news
  • February 15, 2023

Rare footage of 1986 dive to Titanic wreckage to be released

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is releasing more than 80 minutes of video of the dive led by Robert Ballard to its YouTube channel.

Up Next in news

National Geographic special investigates if Jack could have survived in ‘Titanic’

National Geographic special investigates if Jack could have survived in ‘Titanic’

February 2, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.