VIDEO: Recession forecast hits 100%: Bloomberg
1:10
  • news
  • October 18, 2022

Recession forecast hits 100%: Bloomberg

ABC News' chief economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis breaks down what to know after Bloomberg economics found a 100% probability of a recession within the next 12 months.

