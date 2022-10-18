Recession forecast hits 100%: Bloomberg

1:10newsOctober 18, 2022Recession forecast hits 100%: BloombergABC News' chief economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis breaks down what to know after Bloomberg economics found a 100% probability of a recession within the next 12 months. Up Next in newsRecession is 'possible but not inevitable': Secretary Pete ButtigiegOctober 16, 2022Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to knowOctober 14, 2022Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane IanSeptember 29, 2022