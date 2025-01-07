5:49newsJanuary 7, 2025Ruby Franke's daughter speaks out about mom's arrest and her abusive childhoodShari Franke details the abuse she says her mother inflicted throughout her childhood in her new memoir, "The House of My Mother."Up Next in newsWillis disqualified from GA election case against Trump, but indictment still standsDecember 19, 2024Pennsylvania prosecutor speaks as Luigi Mangione waives extraditionDecember 19, 2024Dominique Pelicot given maximum 20 year sentence in France rape trialDecember 19, 2024