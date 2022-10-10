40 Boxes: Deals on cozy fashion and practical buys

Russia targets civilian apartment complex in Ukraine

Tensions continue to escalate as Russian missiles struck civilian targets in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and other cities Monday, leaving eight dead and 24 injured.

