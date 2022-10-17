Scott Georgia Sen. Warnock blasts Walker as no-show to planned debate

'GMA' Deals & Steals on clothing and accessories

VIDEO: Georgia Sen. Warnock blasts Walker as no-show to planned debate
Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, called out Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker for skipping the second scheduled debate over the weekend.

