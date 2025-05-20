1:34newsSCOTUSMay 20, 2025SCOTUS allows White House to end protections for 350,000 Venezuelans in USThe Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to remove Temporary Protected Status for approximately 350,000 Venezuelans who were protected from deportation and allowed to work in the U.S.Up Next in newsSupreme Court allows Trump admin to end protected status for Venezuelan immigrantsMay 19, 2025Transportation secretary warns of air travel troubles ahead of summerMay 12, 2025Meet Pope Leo XIVMay 9, 2025