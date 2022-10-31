SCOTUS to hear arguments challenging affirmative action in higher education

1:41newsSCOTUSOctober 31, 2022SCOTUS to hear arguments challenging affirmative action in higher educationIn a pair of oral arguments Monday, the justices will take up race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.Up Next in newsSCOTUS to revisit race based affirmative actionOctober 29, 2022We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running October 27, 2022Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to knowOctober 14, 2022