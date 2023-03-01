Digital Deals & Steals celebrating women-owned businesses

VIDEO: SCOTUS takes up Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
2:20

SCOTUS takes up Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

The Supreme Court's conservative majority appeared deeply skeptical of the legality of a White House plan to forgive $400 billion in federal student loans during the pandemic.

