SCOTUS takes up Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

2:20newsSCOTUSMarch 1, 2023SCOTUS takes up Biden’s student loan forgiveness planThe Supreme Court's conservative majority appeared deeply skeptical of the legality of a White House plan to forgive $400 billion in federal student loans during the pandemic.Up Next in newsBiden targets GOP in Virginia healthcare speechFebruary 28, 2023MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTokFebruary 28, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 2022