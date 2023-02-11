Search for survivors as death toll soars in devastating earthquake

2:59newsFebruary 11, 2023Search for survivors as death toll soars in devastating earthquakeThe death toll has now surpassed 23,000 in Turkey and Syria, and is expected to grow as the search for survivors is complicated by aftershocks.Up Next in newsEarthquake devastation, the latest from Turkey, Syria February 11, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022