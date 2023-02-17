Shop the best bath towels, from plush to waffle and more

VIDEO: Senator hospitalized with clinical depression
1:15
  • news
  • February 17, 2023

Senator hospitalized with clinical depression

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into the hospital to be treated for clinical depression, while dealing with the aftereffects of a serious stroke last year.

