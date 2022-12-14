'GMA' Deals & Steals last chance for awesome gifts

0:18
  • news
  • December 14, 2022

Sister of Robb Elementary shooting victim writes to future survivors

Jazmin Cazares’s 9-year-old sister, Jackie was killed in the May 24, 2022, school shooting. Amidst her grief, she is also fighting for change.

