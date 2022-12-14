Sister of Robb Elementary shooting victim writes to future survivors

0:18newsDecember 14, 2022Sister of Robb Elementary shooting victim writes to future survivorsJazmin Cazares’s 9-year-old sister, Jackie was killed in the May 24, 2022, school shooting. Amidst her grief, she is also fighting for change.Up Next in news3 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon banNovember 23, 2022Heath High School shooting survivor Missy Jenkins Smith writes to future survivorsDecember 14, 2022A timeline of Brittney Griner's detention in RussiaDecember 8, 2022