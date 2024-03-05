2:02newsWildfiresMarch 5, 2024Smokehouse Creek wildfire rages on in TexasA woman is suing Xcel Energy and two other utilities, saying "a wooden pole defendants failed to properly inspect … snapped off at its base" and “powered utility lines hit the ground, igniting a fire."Up Next in newsWildfires continue to ravage Texas PanhandleMarch 5, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023