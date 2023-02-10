Southwest implements new scheduling system after Christmas travel meltdown

1:08newsFebruary 10, 2023Southwest implements new scheduling system after Christmas travel meltdown The airline is launching a new scheduling system on Friday, following a chaotic holiday travel season that left thousands of passengers stranded.Up Next in newsCongress grills Southwest leaders over holiday flight meltdownFebruary 10, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022