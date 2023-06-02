The best sneakers for running, comfort and more

VIDEO: State of emergency declared in western Texas due to flooding
1:11

State of emergency declared in western Texas due to flooding

ABC News’ chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has the latest on the major flash flooding in Texas after some areas got six to eight inches of rain in a short period of time.

