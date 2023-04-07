Y2K fashion is back! Graphic tees, velour tracksuits, miniskirts and more

VIDEO: Supreme Court denies West Virginia's ban on transgender student athletes
1:22

Supreme Court denies West Virginia's ban on transgender student athletes

The decision is a win for the 12-year-old transgender girl who challenged the law so she could continue running on her middle school cross country and track teams.

