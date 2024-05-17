3:28newsSCOTUSMay 17, 2024Supreme Court Justice Alito under fire for 2021 picture of flag outside homeThe New York Times published a photo of the conservative justice’s home with the American flag flying upside down in January 2021, just a little over a week after the Jan. 6 attack. Up Next in newsSupreme Court hears arguments on presidential immunity April 25, 2024The 2024 total eclipse seen across North AmericaApril 8, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 2023