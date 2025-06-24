1:10newsSCOTUSJune 24, 2025Supreme Court allows ‘3rd country’ deportations for nowThe decision delivered a significant win for the Trump administration, clearing the way for officials to resume deportations of migrants to third countries without additional due process.Up Next in newsSCOTUS allows Trump to resume 3rd-country removals without due process requirementsJune 23, 2025SCOTUS upholds law restricting care for transgender youthJune 19, 2025Israel accuses Iran of violating new ceasefire, Iranian army deniesJune 24, 2025