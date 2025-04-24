2:12newsWildfiresApril 24, 2025Teen arrested for allegedly starting New Jersey wildfireJoseph King, 19, was arrested for allegedly starting the Jones Road Wildfire in New Jersey. Plus, there are air quality concerns as winds are expected to blow smoke into the New York City area.Up Next in newsState of emergency as massive New Jersey wildfire triples in sizeApril 24, 2025Jones Road Wildfire could be largest in 20 years in New JerseyApril 23, 2025State of emergency declared as New Jersey wildfire explodes to 11,500 acresApril 23, 2025