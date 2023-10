Tensions on US college campuses rise amid Israel-Hamas war

Tensions on US college campuses rise amid Israel-Hamas war

Tensions on US college campuses rise amid Israel-Hamas war

Tensions on US college campuses rise amid Israel-Hamas war

Tensions on US college campuses rise amid Israel-Hamas war

Hamas’ barrage of devastating attacks and Israel’s retaliation have left campuses like UNC Chapel Hill, Columbia University and Harvard University deeply divided.