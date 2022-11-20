Get Hulu for $1.99 per month with this deal for ‘GMA’ viewers

VIDEO: Texas issues with migrants at the border
1:37
  • news
  • November 20, 2022

Texas issues with migrants at the border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to use state resources along the border. The Texas National Guard is expected to deploy 10 armored vehicles near the border.

