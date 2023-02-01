'GMA' Deals & Steals celebrating Black-owned businesses

VIDEO: Tom Brady announces he's retiring again
1:38
  • news
  • February 1, 2023

Tom Brady announces he's retiring again

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to social media to post the announcement on Feb. 1, saying this time his retirement is "for good."

Up Next in news

VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: Why this necklace, ribbon and mural mean so much to these school shooting survivors

Why this necklace, ribbon and mural mean so much to these school shooting survivors

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.