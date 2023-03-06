Traffic stop ends up being lifesaving medical emergency

2:03newsMarch 6, 2023Traffic stop ends up being lifesaving medical emergencyOfficers realized shortly after pulling over Tamara Palmer’s SUV that she was suffering a medical episode that later was discovered by doctors to be a brain tumor. Up Next in newsMeet ‘The King of Chemo’: Man with terminal brain tumor out to break world recordsMarch 3, 2023MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTokFebruary 28, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 2022