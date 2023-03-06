Shop REI for all the gear for your next camping adventure

VIDEO: Traffic stop ends up being lifesaving medical emergency
2:03

Officers realized shortly after pulling over Tamara Palmer’s SUV that she was suffering a medical episode that later was discovered by doctors to be a brain tumor.

