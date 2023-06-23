Shop the best hats for summer!

VIDEO: Tragic end in search for missing submersible
4:35

Tragic end in search for missing submersible

U.S. Coast Guard officials said debris from the submersible was found about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on Thursday morning, indicating a "catastrophic implosion."

James Cameron, Bob Ballard discuss Titan submersible's 'catastrophic implosion'

June 23, 2023
VIDEO: First came protests at all ages drag show. Then, came the rainbow umbrellas

June 15, 2023
VIDEO: Queer pastor stands up to hate in wake of Club Q shooting

June 15, 2023

