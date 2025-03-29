2:06newsSCOTUSMarch 29, 2025Trump asks SCOTUS to lift judge's block on Alien Enemies Act to resume deportationsThe Trump administration is taking its fight over deportations to the Supreme Court, asking justices to lift a lower court block on flights to a notorious prison in El Salvador.Up Next in newsTrump asks SCOTUS to lift judge's block on Alien Enemies Act deportationsMarch 28, 2025Appeals court affirms judge's block on deportations under Alien Enemies ActMarch 26, 2025DHS secretary set to visit infamous migrant prison in El SalvadorMarch 26, 2025