3:27newsElectionsFebruary 27, 2024Trump and Biden face off in Michigan primaryThe critical state has swung between President Joe Bide and former President Donald Trump in the last two elections and will be a must-win contest for both candidates come November.Up Next in newsPalestinian advocates want Michigan voters to pick 'uncommitted,' not BidenFebruary 27, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023