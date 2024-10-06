2:52newsOctober 6, 2024Trump returns to site of his 1st assassination attempt for rallyFormer President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site where he survived as assassination attempt during a rally in July.Up Next in newsHarris, Trump campaign in battleground states in final sprint to Election DayOctober 5, 2024Harris touts end of port strike, better-than-expected jobs report on trailOctober 5, 2024Harris and Trump hit battleground states just over a month to election dayOctober 4, 2024