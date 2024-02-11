5:05newsDonald TrumpFebruary 11, 2024Trump set to attend court in classified-documents caseFormer President Donald Trump is set to attend a hearing this week in the classified-documents case for the first time since his arraignment.Up Next in newsBiden fallout following special counsel report as candidates hit South CarolinaFebruary 10, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023