3:06newsApril 8, 2025Trump stands firm on tariffs amid stock market turmoilPresident Donald Trump shows no signs of budging on the new tariffs despite growing fear among economists that a recession is on the horizon.Up Next in news Finance expert on saving after tariffs crackdown: 'Have money outside of your 401k’April 8, 2025Trump meets with Israeli PM Netanyahu at White House to discuss tariffs, war in GazaApril 7, 2025Trump says he is 'not looking at' a pause on tariffs as countries seek to negotiateApril 7, 2025