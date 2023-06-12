Shop gifts for everyone on your list this summer at Kohl's

VIDEO: Ukraine begins long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia
1:59

Ukraine begins long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia

Ukrainian forces claim they have retaken three villages from Russia, including Neskuchne and Blagodatne, and its troops are advancing on the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Up Next in news

White House says Iran is helping Russia build drone factory

White House says Iran is helping Russia build drone factory

June 10, 2023
VIDEO: Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces

Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces

June 12, 2023
VIDEO: Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

May 18, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.