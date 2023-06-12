Ukraine begins long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia

1:59newsJune 12, 2023Ukraine begins long-awaited counteroffensive against RussiaUkrainian forces claim they have retaken three villages from Russia, including Neskuchne and Blagodatne, and its troops are advancing on the eastern city of Bakhmut.Up Next in newsWhite House says Iran is helping Russia build drone factoryJune 10, 2023Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces June 12, 2023Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma May 18, 2023