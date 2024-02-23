5:01newsFebruary 23, 2024Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba talks 2nd anniversary of war with RussiaKuleba speaks about the challenges facing the country since the invasion by Russia began and how U.S. politics could affect its future.Up Next in newsBoyfriend of detained American ballerina in Russia speaks outFebruary 22, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023