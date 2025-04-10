1:06newsApril 10, 2025US ballet dancer released from Russia in prisoner exchangeKsenia Karelina, a U.S.-Russian dual citizen, was released from Russian prison in an overnight prisoner exchange, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.Up Next in newsSister of American teacher imprisoned by Russia pleads for his freedomApril 4, 2025Russia starting new offensive attacks: Ukraine military chiefApril 9, 2025Wife of Maryland dad who was deported in 'error' asks Trump to think of their kidsApril 10, 2025