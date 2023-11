How US-China relationship moves forward after meeting between leaders

How US-China relationship moves forward after meeting between leaders

How US-China relationship moves forward after meeting between leaders

How US-China relationship moves forward after meeting between leaders

How US-China relationship moves forward after meeting between leaders

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby discusses President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping's first face-face meeting in more than a year amid tensions in the U.S.-China relationship.