US looks to become climate leader on the world's stage at COP27

1:03newsNovember 12, 2022US looks to become climate leader on the world's stage at COP27President Biden is overseas and showing the world that America looks to be a leader in addressing climate change as he speaks at a global summit in Egypt.Up Next in newsRepublicans lay out climate priorities if they control the HouseNovember 11, 2022We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running October 27, 2022Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to knowOctober 14, 2022