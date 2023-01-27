The Right Stuff: Top TV picks for your Super Bowl party

VIDEO: US kills senior ISIS leader in Somalia
1:14
  • news
  • January 27, 2023

US kills senior ISIS leader in Somalia

The dramatic raid in Africa by an elite American special operations team killed senior ISIS leader Bilal Al Sudani and at least 10 other militants, according to the Pentagon.

Up Next in news

Terror suspect convicted in NYC bike-path attack that killed 8

Terror suspect convicted in NYC bike-path attack that killed 8

January 27, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.