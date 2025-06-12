1:39newsJune 12, 2025US Navy sailor in custody after another sailor found deadAuthorities are investigating the death of U.S. Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz after her body was found in a wooded area of Norfolk, Virginia on Monday.Up Next in newsManhunt in Washington state for father accused of murdering daughters continuesJune 5, 2025Former Maryland Army national guardsman arrested in alleged ISIS-inspired plotMay 15, 2025Crypto crime: Suspects plead not guilty to charges of kidnapping & tortureJune 12, 2025